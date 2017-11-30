Police: Lyft driver shoots at passengers outside Brookfield Square

Gunfire led to a manhunt outside Brookfield Square late Wednesday night.

Police said a Lyft driver picked up four customers from a motel at 11:00 p.m. and took them to the mall, which was closed at the time. The driver said he looked up in the rear-view mirror and saw one of the passengers holding a gun in the backseat.

The driver jumped out of the car and used his own gun to shoot at the four passengers, according to police. It's unclear whether any of them were hit.

Police described the incident as a possible attempted robbery.

Police said the four passengers ran away from the vehicle through the mall parking lot. Officers caught one of them. Authorities are still looking for the other three men. Police are calling the men "armed and dangerous suspects".

Police described the passengers as "black males, approx. 20 years old, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts".

Officers and deputies from several different law enforcement agencies staged in the shopping center's parking lot overnight as they started searching the area. At least one K9 unit also helped in the manhunt.

Officers could be seen walking around the perimeter with their guns drawn. Police told our WISN 12 News crew to avoid the area for safety reasons.

Squad cars from the City of Brookfield Police Department, Elm Grove Police Department, New Berlin Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were all at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.