Big Ten Awards out: Paul Chryst named coach of year

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was named Big Ten coach of the year in both the coaches vote and the media vote.

The 2017 Big Ten individual award winners were released Thursday.

The following players also won awards:

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Troy Fumagalli

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jonathan Taylor

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Troy Vincent

The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts.

Wisconsin also has four players on the coaches' All-Big Ten team: running back Jonathan Taylor, tight end Troy Fumagalli, tackle Michael Deiter and guard Beau Benzschawel on the team.