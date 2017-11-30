VIDEO: Deer slides through Mississippi school - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Deer slides through Mississippi school

Posted:
WTOK-TV, Enterprise Middle School WTOK-TV, Enterprise Middle School
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WPVI) -

A deer slid its way through the hallways of a school in Mississippi.

Surveillance video shows the animal sliding on the floors, as it made its way down the halls.

The principal says the deer seemed to have been startled as students were still arriving at the school.

It eventually made its way out another door without doing any damage to the school.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.