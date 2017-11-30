Marathon County Petsaver: A cat named Sylvester

WAUSAU (WAOW) - An 11-year-old cat named Slyvester is our featured Petsaver from the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Shelter volunteers say he loves to nap, drink from the faucet and eat.

His adoption fee is $30, which includes his neuter, vaccine and microchip.

On Saturday, the shelter hosts its "Santa Paws" fundraiser.

For $10, you can have your picture or your pet's picture taken with Santa.

Snacks will also be served.

Proceeds go for the care of the animals at the shelter in Wausau.

For more information call 715-845-2810 or visit here.