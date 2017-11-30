New bill would turn Lincoln Hills into adult treatment facility - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New bill would turn Lincoln Hills into adult treatment facility

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
IRMA (WAOW) -

A new bill introduced to the state Assembly on Wednesday would turn Wisconsin's troubled youth prison into an adult treatment facility. 

The bill was introduced by Rep. Evan Goyke (D-18th) from Milwaukee. 

It would turn Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools into a drug and alcohol recovery center. Goyke said the incarcerated youth would then be placed in smaller jails near their communities. 

The Democrat said adult prisons are overcrowded and keeping Lincoln Hills open puts a burden on taxpayers. 

"Lincoln Hills has a capacity of over 500, but there are less than 140 [inmates]," Goyke said. "We no longer have a need for the facility." 

The lawmaker said the new bill is not a response to recent headlines about staff assaults at Lincoln Hills.

