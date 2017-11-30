Merrill Fire Department Battalion Chief reflects on service befo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Merrill Fire Department Battalion Chief reflects on service before retirement

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW) -

A Merrill Battalion Chief, Mike Drury, is walking out of the Fire Department doors after 35 years of service on December 8. 

Drury has delivered three babies, worked during a tornado, saved the driver of a semi-truck rollover, battled a huge building fire and much more. 

But, his friends insisted he talk about his helmet modeling days. 

"The Antigo firefighters and Merill firefighters saw the news coverage at 5, 6 and 10 that night with my helmet kind of crooked and made a brochure and then made a clip-on for the front of my helmet that had a level on it to make sure my helmet was level when I got interviewed," Drury said, laughing. 

Drury said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

