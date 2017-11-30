Parents shown how to find disguised drugs in teen belongings

Modern-day drug disguises were the focus at Sentry Theater in Stevens Point Thursday evening.



"Wake Up Call" is a life-size presentation on how teens can hide drugs and alcohol in their own bedrooms.



Dozens of parents and community members learned about red flags to look for. One example was a realistic water bottle with secret compartments.



Law enforcement said they are aware of many of the examples shown in the presentation, but the variety of concealment options continues to grow. Because of that, they say it's important for parents to see this kind of demonstration.

"When parents see how easy it is to mask something or how easy it is to conceal something, I think it's empowering for the parents when they go home," said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas.

The "Wake Up Call" demonstration is put on by an organization called Your Choice, which gives prevention education.



The group will travel to several elementary schools in Portage County Friday.