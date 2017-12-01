Big Ten Championship preview: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State

No. 4 Wisconsin faces No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Should the Badgers win, they would clinch a spot in the 2017 College Football Playoff. Newsline 9's Morey Hershgordon spoke with Ohio State football beat writer, Austin Ward, to take a deep dive into the matchup.

Topics discussed:

1:00 - Championship Saturday excitement. Who will play for a National Championship?

2:25 - Wisconsin vs. Ohio State storylines and matchups to watch

5:58 - Which Wisconsin team will show up?

8:30 - Meet Ohio State.

11:30 - Is it a foregone conclusion that OSU will win?

15:40 - Badgers finally getting some respect at No. 4. Why?

19:15 - What is the status of OSU QB J.T. Barrett?

22:25 - Austin says Barrett is one of the toughest players he's ever covered. Why?

25:30 - Does Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook have to win this game himself?

27:34 - X-factor for each team