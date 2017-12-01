Big Ten Championship preview: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State

Gordon becomes the third Badger to win the award, behind Montee Ball and Ron Dayne
No. 4 Wisconsin faces No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Should the Badgers win, they would clinch a spot in the 2017 College Football Playoff. Newsline 9's Morey Hershgordon spoke with Ohio State football beat writer, Austin Ward, to take a deep dive into the matchup.
Topics discussed:
1:00 - Championship Saturday excitement. Who will play for a National Championship?
2:25 - Wisconsin vs. Ohio State storylines and matchups to watch
5:58 - Which Wisconsin team will show up?
8:30 - Meet Ohio State.
11:30 - Is it a foregone conclusion that OSU will win?
15:40 - Badgers finally getting some respect at No. 4. Why?
19:15 - What is the status of OSU QB J.T. Barrett?
22:25 - Austin says Barrett is one of the toughest players he's ever covered. Why?
25:30 - Does Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook have to win this game himself?
27:34 - X-factor for each team