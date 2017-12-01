Big Ten Championship preview: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio Sta - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Big Ten Championship preview: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Gordon becomes the third Badger to win the award, behind Montee Ball and Ron Dayne Gordon becomes the third Badger to win the award, behind Montee Ball and Ron Dayne

No. 4 Wisconsin faces No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Should the Badgers win, they would clinch a spot in the 2017 College Football Playoff. Newsline 9's Morey Hershgordon spoke with Ohio State football beat writer, Austin Ward, to take a deep dive into the matchup. 

Topics discussed: 

1:00 - Championship Saturday excitement. Who will play for a National Championship?
2:25 - Wisconsin vs. Ohio State storylines and matchups to watch
5:58 - Which Wisconsin team will show up?
8:30 - Meet Ohio State.
11:30 - Is it a foregone conclusion that OSU will win?
15:40 - Badgers finally getting some respect at No. 4. Why?
19:15 - What is the status of OSU QB J.T. Barrett?
22:25 - Austin says Barrett is one of the toughest players he's ever covered. Why?
25:30 - Does Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook have to win this game himself?
27:34 - X-factor for each team

