Gov. Walker declares Friday "Wisconsin Badgers Wear Red Day"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Walker has proclaimed Friday "Wisconsin Badgers Wear Red Day".

The Wisconsin football team plays Ohio State on Saturday in the Big Ten Football Championship.

The state will be wearing its show of support for those undefeated Badgers.

