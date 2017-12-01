Man caught on surveillance video grabbing packages arrested

Police arrested a Milwaukee man wanted for stealing packages from a Walker's Point apartment building.

Police said Vincenzo Damato was the man on surveillance video seen picking the lock of a building on First and Washington streets and taking the boxes stacked in the lobby.

Police said they caught Amato after he held up a Speedway on 92nd Street and Bluemound Road last week.

His face was bloodied while struggling to get away from officers.