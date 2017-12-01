Salvation Army Red Kettle stolen from Milwaukee grocery store

The Salvation Army reported a Red Kettle was stolen Wednesday night from the Pick 'n Save at 7401 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.

According to the bell ringer, three people pulled up to the store around 5 p.m. They approached him and said office security needed to speak with him. While he was away, the thieves took off with the kettle, kettle stand and sign.

"We try to take precautions. We want to reassure our donors," said Major Tim Meyer. "We try to be careful with the money they entrust to the Salvation Army. We do that any number of ways. This is just one of those things, it's impossible to cover every possible scenario."

The sign was found damaged at a nearby McDonald's, but the kettle and stand were not.

Shoppers were surprised by the theft.

"Because a person was lazy, doesn't want to get out and work and do what they're supposed to do," said Jermaine Kazee. "Do it the right way. They chose to steal from the Salvation Army."

The Salvation Army's Milwaukee Citadel Corps location has filed a police report. It is unknown how much money was in the kettle at the time.

The Salvation Army said that The Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is behind $30,000 compared to this time last year. The campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million.

Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and school supplies program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast and the Emergency Lodge.

How you can help:

Mail: send check to:

The Salvation Army

11315 W. Watertown Plank Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text: "Milwaukee" to 41444

Donate online: www.SAmilwaukee.org