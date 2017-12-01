Unemployment rates rise in Wisconsin during layoff months

As the year comes to an end, layoffs may be on the rise in central Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Workforce Development so far in 2017, there have been 6,439 layoffs in Wisconsin.

SafetyNet director Mark Greene said December and January are typically the months where companies will layoff their workers.

"Around this time is when businesses are ending their budget cycle," Greene said.

Just in Central Wisconsin, there has been more than a thousand employees let go from companies such as K-Mart, Gander Mountain, and Gannett Publishing.

Greene said employees need to pay attention to the signs that their employer is looking to layoff workers.

Large projects are being postponed

Management becomes distant

Change in consumers

He provided tips on how to prepare yourself during the layoff season