Wausau man pleads not guilty in downtown stabbing incident

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man pleaded not guilty Friday to stabbing a man he was once romantically involved with, according to online Marathon County court records.

Aidan Dobbe, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide involving domestic abuse in the Sept. 24 incident outside Malarkey's pub in downtown Wausau that injured a 23-year-old man.

No trial date was immediately set. Dobbe is jailed on a $750,000 cash bond.

Friends said Dobbe and the victim, identified in court records by his initials, had been at Malarkey's talking to each other before the stabbing, in part because it was Dobbe's birthday, the criminal complaint said.

A woman told investigators that she and the victim lived together and Dobbe once did too "but he was kicked out due to drug use," the complaint said.

A man loading equipment into his car said he saw an altercation between Dobbe and the injured man and the victim "had hit" Dobbe, the complaint said.

The victim, interviewed a day later at the hospital, said Dobbe showed up at the bar and was "upset" with him before he stabbed him in the chest.



