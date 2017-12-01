World AIDS Day: Doctors say 1 in 7 don't know they have the dise - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

World AIDS Day: Doctors say 1 in 7 don't know they have the disease

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

The theme of this year's World AIDS Day is "Increasing impact through transparency, accountability and partnerships."

There are currently more than 1 million people in the United States who are HIV positive.

In Wisconsin, doctors see about 225 new cases of HIV each year, and about 8,000 people in the state live with the virus, according to the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. 

"HIV is a disease that's disproportionately impacting some of our more vulnerable citizens," Bill Keeton, the organizations vice president of government and public relations said. "Particularly folks who are struggling with addiction."

There are several clinics across Central Wisconsin, where you can get free and confidential testing.

This website will help you find the one nearest you. 

