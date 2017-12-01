Cleanup continues after semi inferno along Stadium Interchange

Cleanup continues after a massive truck fire in the Stadium Interchange early Friday morning.

WISN-TV's News Chopper 12 spotted a semi that had flipped sideways and caught fire around 6:05 a.m.

This happened along the ramp from southbound 175 to eastbound I-94, southeast of Miller Park.

At one point, there were fireballs and explosions. Spilled fuel caught on fire and dripped along the interstate and down into the river below.

The DNR is responding to the area because of the leaked fuel.

Firefighters faced difficulties because of the location of the crash. According to News Chopper 12's Matt Salemme, the first engine on scene ran out of water trying to fight the blaze. The fire was completely extinguished by firefighters within about 40 minutes. It could take hours before crews clear the charred debris.

The Fire Department said the truck was carrying bottled water, but it was the fuel tanks and fiberglass that caused the explosions.

An official with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused significant delays near the Stadium Interchange.