Judge drops one felony charge in Rhinelander child's death

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A judge has dismissed one of two felonies accusing a doctor of playing a role in the death of his 20-month-old son, according to online Oneida County court records.

Trung Tran, 41, is now charged only with neglecting a child resulting in death after a judge tossed out one count of failing to prevent child abuse Thursday, ruling the criminal complaint lacked information to support that charge, court records said.

The boy died in April while his stepmother and Tran's wife, Ellen Tran, watched him at their home in Rhinelander. She is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in his death.

Mrs. Tran told investigators the toddler fell down in a shower injuring his head. A doctor at the Child Abuse Center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, where the toddler died, said she was concerned about child abuse because the "injuries did not match the information being provided by the mother," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Trung Tran told investigators he picked his son up from the child's biological mother in Virginia April 1 for a visitation. Tran said the boy "had not been bonding well" with the stepmother.

When asked by investigators about the fall, Mrs. Tran, who has a nine-year-old son and 15-month-old daughter, said she could not remember how it happened.

In August, a judge entered a not-guilty plea for Mrs. Tran after she stood mute, court records said. No trial date has been set.

A preliminary hearing for prosecutors to present evidence justifying the charge against Mr. Tran is Jan. 26. He now lives in Minocqua, court records said.