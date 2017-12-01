Iola teen sent to prison for role in Stevens Point armed robbery

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An 18-year-old Iola man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison Friday for his role in stealing cash and marijuana in a heist at a Stevens Point apartment that involved a shotgun blast, according to online Portage County court records.

David Schmies pleaded no contest to armed robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a marijuana for the April 16 incident at Whiting Avenue Estates, court records said. Prosecutors dismissed three other charges in a plea deal.

A judge gave Schmies credit for 227 days already spent in jail and ordered him to spend four years on extended supervision after he is released from prison, court records said.

An accomplice, Zachary Hendricks, also of Iola, pleaded no contest to the same three charges. He is to be sentenced Dec. 15. He was 17 when he was arrested.

Police said the two teens entered the home wearing masks and carrying guns and fled with cash and marijuana.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery. Schmies told investigators he fired the shotgun and shot himself in the foot.



