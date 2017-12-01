Packers place Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers place running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve on Friday.

Montgomery missed the last two games because of a recurring rib injury; however, it was his wrist injury that ended his 2017 season.

He was first listed on the Packers' injury report before the Week 4 game against the Bears with a ribs issue. The wrist problem was added this week.



Montgomery ranked second on the team in rushing with 273 yards on 71 carries.

Green Bay filled Montgomery's spot on the 53-man roster with rookie receiver Michael Clark.

Clark only played one year of college football at Marshall and has been on the Packers practice squad all season.