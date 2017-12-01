Wausau businesses gear up for Badgers game

The entire state of Wisconsin is rallying together for the Badgers ahead of Saturday night's Big Ten Championship game.

Hoffman Hobbies of Wausau said the customers have been flooding in since the Badgers have continued their undefeated season.

The Bar, in Rothschild, planned to over staff for the day of the game in preparation for a big crowd.

"I did slightly over staff, hopefully it will come in handy," said The Bar Manager, Nick Marvin. "We always have our badgers specials and we will have 50 cent wings for the games."

The Wausau area standing behind the Badgers football team, including Governor Scott Walker.

"It's always good to see a team do well, I know the Packers aren't so hot right now so everybody's rallying behind the Badgers and hoping they can get it done and boost the spirits of us Wisconsinites," said Marvin.

The Big Ten Championship is set to kick off at 7 p.m.