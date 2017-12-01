Marathon Co. courtroom dedicated to March 22 shooting victim

A courtroom in Marathon County has been dedicated to one of the four victims killed during the March 22 shooting rampage in the greater Wausau area.

Sara Quirt Sann was the divorce attorney of the gunman's wife and was killed in her Schofield law office.

On Friday, the legal community honored her in an emotional dedication ceremony in the branch six courtroom.

Several speakers were on hand, remembering Sara as one of the best.

"She provided a tremendous service to the courts in Marathon County and we just wanted to honor that," said Marathon County Circuit Judge Jill Fastead. "We strongly feel her presence. But there's just so many times when you walk into that courtroom and you should just expect her to be sitting there."

"It's a hope that other attorneys will do as she did and want to live a life of service. That's what her role was," said Robyn De Vos, president of the Marathon county Bar Association. "This was a tragic event that could've really torn our community apart."

Sara's husband, Scott Sann, addressed the crowd of dozens of people in the court room.

"There are more amazing people than criminals," he said. "Remember that day and put your armor on and do the work that is needed."

Court officials said the reason they chose branch six was because a large majority of family cases are presented there.