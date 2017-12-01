Friday Sports Report: Antigo boys basketball earns wins over Blu - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Antigo boys basketball earns wins over Bluejays in 58-56 overtime thriller

Posted:

Boys Basketball

Antigo 58, Merrill 56 (OT)
Marathon 71, Phillips 47
Wausau West 72, Lakeland 69
Pittsville 63, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 47
Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 41
Bay Port 76, Stevens Point 66
Assumprion 61, Abbotsford 26
Columbus Catholic 62, Spencer 47
Neillsville 80, Gilman 51
Stratford 56, Rib Lake 28 
Loyal 51, Greenwood 47
D.C. Everest 66, Medford 39
Owen-Withee 69, Colby 31
Elcho 76, Goodman/Pembine 62
Iola-Scandinavia 95, Manawa 78
Luxemburg-Casco 62, Fox Valley 61

Girls Basketball

Colby 60, Stratford 39 
Wausau West 83, Lakeland 52
Medford 70, Tomahawk 30
Tri-County 51, Manawa 39 
Marathon 74, Phillips 47

