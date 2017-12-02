Women accuse Milwaukee legislator of sexual misconduct

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

The Democratic candidate in Alabama's Senate race is reaching out to black voters as Election Day approaches.

Maryland caps years of delays, begins sales of medical marijuana under program considered one of the most liberal in the nation for prescribed cannabis.

Timeline: Meek Mill's imprisonment on probation violation set off flurry of legal appeals and criticism of justice system.

Timeline: The saga of Meek Mill and how he ended up in jail

Though the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle became a flashpoint in an intense national debate over immigration, the issue was never addressed inside the courtroom where a jury acquitted a Mexican national in the killing.

When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.

Independent report finds serious failures in police and government response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, resistance by police to follow-up review of deadly violence.

For women who have been raped, abused and harassed, news coverage of recent events has been a powerful trigger, provoking long-buried memories.

The attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers plans to give updates on his health a day after reporting that the congressman was admitted to a hospital after feeling light-headed amid sexual harassment allegations by several ex-staff members.

Senate Republicans are stepping quickly to meet competing demands of holdout GOP senators for a tax overhaul package expected to add $1 trillion to the nation's deficit over 10 years. The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

Hawaii is reinstating the system intended to warn people of an impending nuclear strike just days after North Korea launched its most powerful missile yet.

A newspaper is reporting that two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct.

The Capital Times reported Friday a woman said she was working at the state Democratic Party's 2015 convention when Zepnick became drunk and kissed her.

Another woman described as a former legislative staffer said a drunken Zepnick kissed her during a 2011 party for a Senate recall candidate.

Both women requested anonymity, saying they were concerned about their jobs. Neither filed complaints at the time but said they decided to tell their stories now in light of multiple women accusing men in politics, entertainment and the media of sexual misconduct.

Zepnick said in an email to the newspaper that no one had ever confronted him with such allegations. He didn't immediately respond to follow-up requests from The Capital Times and The Associated Press to clarify whether he denied them.

