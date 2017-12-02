Smoked pot and want to enlist? Army issuing more waivers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Smoked pot and want to enlist? Army issuing more waivers

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Smoked pot? Want to go to war? No problem.

As more states lessen or eliminate marijuana penalties, the Army is granting hundreds of waivers to enlist people who used the drug in their youth -- as long as they realize they can't do so again in the military.

The number of waivers granted by the active-duty Army for marijuana use jumped to more than 500 this year from 191 in 2016. Three years ago, no such waivers were granted.

The big increase is just one way officials are dealing with orders to expand the Army's size.

The marijuana use exclusions represent about one-quarter of the total misconduct waivers the Army granted in the budget year that ended Sept. 30.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.