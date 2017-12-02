The Latest: Suspect arrested in connection with missing girl

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The Democratic candidate in Alabama's Senate race is reaching out to black voters as Election Day approaches.

Hawaii is reinstating the system intended to warn people of an impending nuclear strike just days after North Korea launched its most powerful missile yet.

Maryland caps years of delays, begins sales of medical marijuana under program considered one of the most liberal in the nation for prescribed cannabis.

Timeline: Meek Mill's imprisonment on probation violation set off flurry of legal appeals and criticism of justice system.

Timeline: The saga of Meek Mill and how he ended up in jail

Though the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle became a flashpoint in an intense national debate over immigration, the issue was never addressed inside the courtroom where a jury acquitted a Mexican national in the killing.

When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.

Independent report finds serious failures in police and government response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, resistance by police to follow-up review of deadly violence.

For women who have been raped, abused and harassed, news coverage of recent events has been a powerful trigger, provoking long-buried memories.

Senate Republicans are stepping quickly to meet competing demands of holdout GOP senators for a tax overhaul package expected to add $1 trillion to the nation's deficit over 10 years. The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

The attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers plans to give updates on his health a day after reporting that the congressman was admitted to a hospital after feeling light-headed amid sexual harassment allegations by several ex-staff members.

The Latest on the search for a missing North Carolina child (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Earl Kimrey is being held on more than $1 million bond in the Onslow County Detention Center on charges that include concealing a death and obstruction of justice.

A statement issued by the Sheriff's Office says the child, Mariah Woods, is believed to be dead. She has been missing from her home since Monday.

Authorities are searching for her body.

------

6:40 p.m.

Searchers targeted a creek and a landfill in their effort to find a 3-year-old North Carolina girl missing since the start of the week.

The FBI said in a statement on Friday that the search for Mariah Woods took deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office to a local creek, where they used sonar.

Also, FBI agents searched a landfill. Spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said the agents went through 95,000 pounds of trash in hopes of finding clues in the girl's disappearance.

Lynch said agents also sent what was described as "items of interest" to their lab at Quantico, Virginia, for testing. In addition, items found by volunteers will be turned over to investigative teams for analysis.

In all, 730 volunteers joined law enforcement personnel in the search on Friday.

------

2:30 p.m.

The FBI says more than 700 people came to join in the search for a missing North Carolina child.

A statement from the FBI said Friday's initial search finished more quickly than anticipated because of the number of people who turned out. The statement said plans were being made to search other sites by volunteers who were waiting to be deployed.

Officials were hoping to wrap up the day's efforts by 4:30 p.m. to get volunteers back to their cars before sunset. According to the FBI, no additional volunteer searches are scheduled. While some items were tagged, the FBI said nothing that was turned in was believed to be related to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

Authorities have been searching for Mariah, who was reported missing from her home on Monday.

------

2:18 p.m.

The FBI estimates that 600 people turned out to join the search for a missing North Carolina child, and some had to be turned away.

Local media outlets report Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said on Friday that volunteers came from as far away as Raleigh, 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Jacksonville. On Thursday, Miller called on civilians to join law enforcement in the land and air search for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Miller said authorities will look at what was found and decide whether they need to look in another area.

The FBI says they have been sending "items of interest" to their lab in Quantico, Virginia, for priority testing in the case.

The girl was reported missing from her home on Monday.

