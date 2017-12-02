Ashland County community holds walk for teen who died in officer-involved shooting

Members of Ashland Co. walked in memory of a teen who died in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On Nov. 8 authorities got a 911 call reporting a man walking on Maple Street in Odanah, carrying a knife.

Officials responded and encountered a 5'9, 300 pound male, the same description given by the caller.

The man was later identified as 14-year-old Jason Ike Pero. Authorities say he called 911 on himself.

"He was the kindest kid I've ever met, loving, couldn't hurt a fly, he's so nice, always in an upbeat mood, just sad that this happened," said Vinnie Bender, Pero's best friend.

Officials say Pero lunged at the deputy multiple times and refused to put the knife down. The deputy shot Pero twice, killing the teen.

"I felt that lots of people were making stuff up about Jason and I felt that it wasn't right because they didn't know Jason at all, we knew him, we were his best friends," said Bender.

Saturday morning the Ashland Co. community held a unity walk in memory of Jason.

"It's a way to bring people together and a way to heal through pain and grieving," said Lillian Wiggins, Pero's friend.

Pero's loved ones said the thing that they'll miss the most is his infectious smile.