Madison man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

MADISON -

A 49-year-old Madison man has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement after police say he brought two girls into his apartment on the city's south side.

The State Journal reports that the man allegedly enticed two girls into his car after telling them they would go to a restaurant to eat, but he took the girls to his apartment.

Police say the girls eventually fled to a nearby apartment and called for help.

The suspect was taken to Dane County Jail.
 

