Police search for missing Lincoln Co. teen

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Authorities said Mariah Schaff, 15, was last seen at a home near Merrill.

The sheriff's office said the teen is likely a runaway, but police are concerned about her welfare.

Schaff is believed to be in the Medford area.

No further information is being released about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272 or the Taylor county Sheriff's Office at 715-748-2200.