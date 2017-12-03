Charter schools are increasingly racially isolating minorities

Charter schools are among the nation's most segregated, an Associated Press analysis finds -- an outcome at odds, critics say, with their goal of offering a better alternative to failing traditional public schools.

Enrollment data shows charters are vastly over-represented among schools where minorities study in the most extreme racial isolation.

As of the school year 2014-2015, more than 1 in 7 charter schools had minority enrollment of at least 99 percent, and the number has been rising steadily.

Those schools, on average, have fewer students reaching state proficiency standards in reading and math.