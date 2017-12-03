Green Bay Packers open part of Titletown District - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Green Bay Packers have opened another development around their stadium as a way of attracting fans year-round.

The Titletown District outside Lambeau Field includes a hotel, sports medicine clinic, ice skating rink, restaurant and tubing hill.

The nearly 45-acre (more than 18-hectare) district is holding a Winter Jubilee throughout December that includes ice sculptors, Santa and a light show. Most of the activities at the district are free, though there is a fee for skating and tubing.

Team president Mark Murphy says the team will contribute at least $65 million to the estimated $165 million project.

The project will also include a technology and innovation center with Microsoft. It will act as an accelerator and incubator for emerging businesses, have a venture capital fund and an innovation lab where companies can get technological assistance from Microsoft.

