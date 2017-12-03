SWAT team called in to help end Manitowoc police standoff - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) -

 Manitowoc police say a man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a basement.

Police say they received 911 text messages early Saturday afternoon that a man was pointing a handgun at a woman in a home. Officers responded as the victims were able to leave the home.

Police asked for help from a SWAT team because the man was reported to have a gun. Attempts to make phone contact with the man failed, but police were able to approach the home and talk to him.

The 48-year-old Manitowoc man was ordered out of the house and taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Authorities are investigating and will determine whether to pursue additional charges.
 

