Car strikes Wisconsin Capitol building - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car strikes Wisconsin Capitol building

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

A car struck the Wisconsin Capitol building over the weekend after the driver apparently suffered a medical problem.

Dane County Communications tells our affiliate WKOW that a call came in of a vehicle rolling into a wall of the Capitol building about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A Madison firetruck and an ambulance responded.

A state Department of Administration representative says the driver apparently had a medical event that led to the crash.

There was no reported damage to the Capitol. No one else was in the car when it crashed. The condition of the driver is not known.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.