Top 5 Plays of the Week: Dec. 3, 2017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: Dec. 3, 2017

Posted:
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.  

No. 5 - Donovan Free comes up with the steal, a pass to Nathan Stoffel who gets his own rebound.
 
No. 4 - Milo Wittmann drains a shot from beyond the arc to help Antigo win in overtime. 

No. 3 - Paul Huther gets Okley Wrensch's rebound on the third try. 

No. 2 - Crazy behind the back pass from Carson Marquardt to Ty Bailey at the net, but Spencer Wierzba comes up with the big save. 

No. 1 - Wausau West's Kadie Deaton gets fancy with an around-the-back layup.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.