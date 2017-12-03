Top 5 Plays of the Week: Dec. 3, 2017

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Donovan Free comes up with the steal, a pass to Nathan Stoffel who gets his own rebound.



No. 4 - Milo Wittmann drains a shot from beyond the arc to help Antigo win in overtime.

No. 3 - Paul Huther gets Okley Wrensch's rebound on the third try.

No. 2 - Crazy behind the back pass from Carson Marquardt to Ty Bailey at the net, but Spencer Wierzba comes up with the big save.

No. 1 - Wausau West's Kadie Deaton gets fancy with an around-the-back layup.