Beyond Rx? CVS Health-Aetna deal may mean more services - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Beyond Rx? CVS Health-Aetna deal may mean more services

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

CVS Health wants to do much more than fill your prescription or jab your arm with an annual flu shot.

The second-largest U.S. drugstore chain is buying the health insurer Aetna in order to push deeper into customer care. The evolution won't happen overnight, but in time, shoppers may find more clinics in CVS stores and more services they can receive through the network of nearly 10,000 locations that the company has built.

Wall Street analysts say the $69 billion deal announced Sunday evening pushes CVS in a direction the company has been heading for years. It already runs about 1,100 clinics and has been steadily expanding the health care it offers.

In 2014, the company stopped selling tobacco products to further burnish its health care image.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.