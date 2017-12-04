Trevor Davis, Michael Clark join Pack Attack after win over Buccaneers

Packers wide receivers Trevor Davis and Michael Clark will be joining Pack Attack Monday after a win in overtime over Tampa Bay.

Davis will be joining Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for his fourth and final show.

As for Clark, he was just activated to the Packers 53-man roster Friday.

He shined during the preseason before making the Packers practice squad as an undrafted free agent. Clark was actually a star basketball player in college before switching to football for his final year of eligibility. At 6'6" he is considered a potential future contributor for the Packers if he continues to progress on the practice field.

We will tape the show Monday at 6:30 at Dale's Weston Lanes. It will air Tuesday at 6:30 on Newsline 9.