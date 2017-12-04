Wisconsin DNR using chemical to restore finishing pond

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is taking action at a popular Appleton Park this week.

The department will start treating the nearly five acre pond with a chemical to kill carp. This is to help restore water quality.

Carp was discovered in the pond years ago, but not known how they got there.

The bottom-feeding fish dislodged aquatic plants, bringing up sediments and decreasing vegetation.

A highly experienced DNR team will use a diluted solution of the chemical, Rotenone to kill all the carp and any other remaining fish. The city will pump water out of the pond before the treatment to reduce the amount of water that will treated.

The DNR says getting rid of the carp will change the water conditions to clear and allow for growth of vegetation, creating a better habitat for other fish.

Rainbow trout will be stocked in the spring.

The chemical the department is using doesn't pose any risk to humans or animals. It comes from the roots of tropical plants.

Work is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.