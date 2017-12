A hot air balloon hit some power lines in Outagamie County on Sunday morning.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's office responded to the incident, according to the sheriff's office communication center.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:53 a.m. at Meade Street and Wege Road in Center.

Crews had to call We Energies to cut the power while authorities rescued two people in the balloon. They were not hurt in the crash.

A witness tells us the balloon landed on the road and momentum took it into the power lines.

Authorities cleared the incident at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.