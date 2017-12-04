Trial begins for Wisconsin man charged in wife's death

Jury selection is underway in the homicide trial of Todd Kendhammer who is charged with killing his wife in 2016.

Monday will mark the beginning of what's expected to be a 10-day trial for 47-year-old Todd Kendhammer, charged with first degree intentional homicide in death 2016 death of his wife Barbara.

Monday morning, prospective jurors were interviewed by both prosecutors and Kendhammer's attorneys in an effort to get 12 jurors and alternates.

The first potential juror, a woman, was not chosen for the jury based on her answers to both attorneys. So was the second potential juror.

After more than an hour, only two jurors, both women, were picked for the jury. By 10:15 a.m., four jurors were selected to the jury.

Nine juror were chosen by 11:15 a.m. when Judge Todd Bjerke called for a short break.

The trial's start is two days shy of a year when Kendhammer was arrested and charged in her death. The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department classified her death as a domestic violence incident.

In September of 2016 deputies responded to a crash on County Road M near Bergum Coulee Road around 8 a.m. where they found Kendhammer and his wife. He told investigators they were traveling northbound on County Road M when a pipe fell off a southbound truck, hitting their windshield and striking Barbara.

She passed away the following day at Gundersen Health System.

However, forensic evidence and witness statements collected by investigators contradict what Kendhammer told authorities, which led to the homicide charge.