Walker moving ahead with plan to drug test food stamp users

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is moving ahead with his plans to require able-bodied adults who receive food stamps to be screened for illegal drugs, even though questions remain over whether it's allowed under federal law.

The plan was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature more than two years ago, but it languished because it conflicts with federal rules. Walker has asked President Donald Trump's administration to make clear the drug screening is permissible.

Trump's administration has not taken action, but on Monday, Walker approved a rule change to implement the screening, sending it to the Legislature for review.

The Legislature has four months to review it.



Under the plan, childless FoodShare participants who fail a drug test would be eligible for state-funded treatment if they don't have any other way to pay for it.