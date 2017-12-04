Skimmer device found on self-checkout at Green Bay Woodman's

Investigators are attempting to locate a man and woman suspected of placing a skimmer device on a self-checkout at Woodman's Food Market in Howard.

The incident happened Nov. 19 at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The department released photos of two people they are attempting to identify in connection to the skimmer. A photo of a vehicle is also attached.

Action 2 News placed a call to Woodman's main office. The company says they have not been notified of any problems with customer accounts.

Skimming devices are often placed on ATMs and gas station card readers. They allow thieves to collect information from credit and debit cards.

Anyone with information should call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 448-4230.

If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867