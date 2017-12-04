Company says 911 paging problems in Marathon Co. fixed

The company that operates the 911 paging system in Marathon County said problems with the system are fixed. For more than seven months, the Stratford and McMillan fire departments wouldn't get calls from dispatch or could barely hear the audio. This issue put people's lives at risk.

Fire officials in those areas said the problems started after a lightning strike hit an antennae in Stratford.

Tait, the New Zealand based company that operates the system, said after weeks of testing they were able to fix the problems.

"The lightning strike had damaged a number of pieces of equipment that needed to be replaced," said Tait President of the Americas Region Bruce Mazza.

However, the volunteer firefighters in that area tell us they still don't always get the page, depending on where they are. Mazza said those areas may not be covered by the antennae, however everywhere the antennae is supposed to reach is working.

The county was given a full report by Tait. It's now up to the county if they want to expand the coverage area for pagers.