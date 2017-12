An area school used No Shave November to raise money for cancer.

Two teachers at East Junior High School in Wisconsin Rapids had their bears and hair shaved off Monday in front of all of the students.

For the past month, students were able to buy raffle tickets and pick which teachers they wanted to see shaved.

The teachers said they were happy to get involved.

"It's been a lot of fun," said teacher Bryan Radlinger. "Kids for weeks now have been showing a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, in the classrooms, the halls, just talking about are you gonna get your hair cut, how's it gonna look, how's it gonna feel. It's neat to be part of this initiative."

The school raised nearly $1,000 for the Aspirus cancer patient fund.