Lincoln Co. officials return money an elderly woman sent to scammers

An elderly Lincoln County woman sent thousands of dollars to phone scammers, but law enforcement got the money before the thieves did.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said the 90 year-old Tomahawk woman received a call from someone pretending to be the Drug Enforcement Agency.

They claimed her grandson was being held in jail on drug charges and demanded she send bail money to an address in Michigan. She agreed and shipped the money.

Lt. Tim Fischer said, "they told her she needed to send $4,000 in order to have him released from custody. When she agreed to do so, a second call came in and said the total was now $11,000."

The woman realized she may have been scammed and contacted police. They tracked down the package, intercepted it, and returned the money to the woman.

Authorities remind you that government agencies will not call you asking for money or personal information over the phone.