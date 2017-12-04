Four hurt after plane crash at Chicago-Rockford International Airport

Rockford airport officials say it was a King Air C90 that crashed Monday around 6 p.m. at Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

There were four people on the plane, according to officials. One person was able to walk out of the plane, one person got out with assistance and two people needed to be extricated.

Details about how the crash happened aren't clear but officials say the plane missed the runway as it was landing. Rockford was the intended destination of the small plane.

Falcon Road is expected to be closed overnight until at least Tuesday and the runway is expected to be reopened shortly.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the plane crash.