Iverson helps Badgers hang on for 64-63 win at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Khalil Iverson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 64-63 win over Penn State on Monday night.

Nate Reuvers added 11 points and Ethan Happ grabbed 10 rebounds for the Badgers (4-5, 1-1 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak when a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from Penn State's Tony Carr bounced off the rim with two seconds to play.

Mike Watkins scored a career-high 22 points for Penn State (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Carr added 16 points and Shep Garner made 13 for the Nittany Lions who were trying for their first 2-0 start in conference play since 2007.

Wisconsin led 31-25 at halftime and by 17 with 9:40 to play. But Garner drained back-to-back jumpers shortly thereafter to spark a 21-9 run that cut Wisconsin's lead to 60-57 with 1:53 left.

A pair of Garner free throws with less than a minute to play made it a one-point game before the teams traded free throws over the final 43 seconds. D'Mitrik Trice closed it out at the line on 4-of-4 shooting for the Badgers.

THE BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers are the only team to have played four ranked opponents so far and were tied or within a basket with two minutes left in three of those games. They looked better than their record inside the Bryce Jordan Center, matching Penn State's physical play throughout and frustrating Penn State's shooters all night.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions continue to play solid defense, but those stingy efforts will be for nothing if Penn State's shooters continue to miss like they did early and midway through against the Badgers. Penn State finished 26 for 50 from the floor.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin concludes a three-day trip through the Keystone State at Temple (4-2) on Wednesday.

Penn State hosts George Washington (4-4) on Saturday.