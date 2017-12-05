Another woman comes forward as Conyers set to break silence - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Another woman comes forward as Conyers set to break silence

By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) -- A woman who says she worked for U.S. Rep. John Conyers for more than a decade says he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church.

Elisa Grubbs made the allegation in an affidavit released by her attorney, Lisa Bloom. Grubbs is the cousin of another accuser, Marion Brown, who previously broke a confidentiality agreement to speak publicly.

Grubbs came forward as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday about his future. The 88-year-old Democrat is the longest-serving current House member.

Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed told the Detroit Free Press Grubbs' allegations are "another instance of tomfoolery from the mouth of Harvey Weinstein's attorney." Bloom previously represented Hollywood executive Weinstein.

