Fire breaks out at Wausau storage facility

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A fire started at Central Storage on Wausau’s westside early Tuesday, according to a Newsline 9 reporter at the scene.

A call came in just after 6 a.m. for a fire at 1212 West St. and fire officials called for mutual aid from area departments, according to the Wausau Fire Department.

Multiple departments are at the scene.

Newsline 9 has a reporter at the scene. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

