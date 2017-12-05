Photo showing contractors with guns on city street causes firestorm

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is investigating a photo, which appears to show contractors with guns while working in the middle of a north side intersection.

"One of them had his gun drawn, and we're talking about broad daylight," said Earl Engram, of WRRD radio.

Ingram opened his WRRD radio show talking about the photo that he had posted on Facebook, apparently showing city contractors carrying guns on the job.

"Open carry is legal in this state. I wasn't complaining about that, but the fact that the man had it drawn, in broad daylight, with no danger," Ingram said.

Ingram's post ignited a fiery response.

"I'm a little surprised by the conversation that is being had, the anger and the ire and really the ugliness," Ingram said.

He encouraged people to call City Hall and Pobolocki Paving, the company identified on the vest of one of the workers, and that's where the story takes a turn.

That photo showing the worker in the Poblocki vest was taken at 19th Street and Meineke Avenue, but the company told WISN 12 News that it never had a crew on this job.

John Poblocki told WISN 12 News they are not his employees, and that the company has a strict no-weapons policy.

"This person is wearing our vest, which leads people to believe it's our employee, but again, it is not," Poblocki said.

The radio station put Poblocki on air to set the record straight.

"I want to make sure that we've got the facts right, that we lead with the facts," WRRD owner Mike Crute said.

The Department of Public Works identified the workers as contractors employed with American Sewer Services.

City officials said they have a policy prohibiting firearms in the workplace and that applies to anyone doing work for the city except for law enforcement. They said they are also investigating.