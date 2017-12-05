Vehicle hits squad car, crashes into downtown Milwaukee jewelry - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle hits squad car, crashes into downtown Milwaukee jewelry store

A vehicle hit an unmarked squad car then crashed into a jewelry store in downtown Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, according to police.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near James Lovell Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Investigators at the scene told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV multiple vehicles may have been drag-racing at the time.

One police officer is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspects ran away after the crash and have not yet been found.

