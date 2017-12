A Wausau man got a head-to-toe transformation Tuesday morning.

James Giede was the winner of our I Wake Up Like This: No Shave November Makeover. He began November with an already very full beard, and throughout the month it grew even more full.

Tuesday, Paige Sleeter, a student at State College of Beauty Culture in Wausau trimmed his beard and gave him a sleek new haircut.

Ken Haines, the owner of Campbell Haines Menswear provided Giede with a new modern outfit.