VIDEO: Car spins out, misses Shawano Co. officer and family

SHAWANO COUNTY (WAOW) -

A car spun out on an icy road, narrowly missing a Shawano County police officer and a family standing on the side of the road, according to a Facebook post by the Shawano Co. Sheriff's Department.

The post says drivers need to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. 

Officials say it happened on Saturday morning in the north central section of Shawano County.

